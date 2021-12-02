As India is all set to welcome the Russian President for the New Delhi-Moscow summit, Vladimir Putin has stated that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will outline new large-scale initiatives for the further development of the bilateral relationship. It is to mention that Russian President is scheduled to visit India on December 6. Speaking at the ceremony where he received letters of credence from foreign ambassadors, Putin called India one of the “authoritative centres” of the multipolar world and stated that both the nations will continue working together to expand the full range of ties.

“Next week, I will visit India. During talks with Prime Minister Modi, we will outline new large-scale initiatives for the further development of the especially privileged Russian-Indian relationship, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership,” Putin said.

Further, during the ceremony which took place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin touched upon Moscow’s relations with New Delhi and said this partnership brings “real mutual benefit to both states”. He noted the “good” bilateral trade dynamics between the two countries and said that the ties are actively developing in the energy sector, space and the production of coronavirus vaccines and medicines. Putin also went on to state that there is “extensive cooperation” in the defence sector, including through the creation of joint ventures.

“India is one of the authoritative centres of the multipolar world with a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own,” Putin said. “I am convinced that, relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue working together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian ties,” he added.

India, Russia to ink deal on supply of AK-203 assault rifles

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the meeting between the Russian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in the country in parts, according to ANI. In a major boost to military ties, Russia and India are also scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles during Putin’s visit.

The deal between India and Russia is worth Rs 5,000 crores and out of the 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the initial 7,00,000 will include Russia-made components. Following that, other rifles will be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in India with the transfer of technology. The rifles will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

(Image: PTI)