Putin Refuses To Recognise Biden As US President Until Results Are Confirmed In Legal Way

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is willing to work with any US leader but showed reluctance in recognising 46th US President-elect Joe Biden victorious in the presidential elections. As per reports, Putin said that Russia “will work with anyone who” has the confidence of the US citizens and the election win is recognised by the opposition or the results are confirmed in “legal way”. Russian President’s remarks came in the backdrop of the outgoing US President Donald Trump has refused to concede, stalled the transition process and is even sowing doubts of election being ‘stolen’ and ‘fraudulent’.

“We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people," Putin said on Russian state TV Sunday. "But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.”

Vladimir Putin’s latest remarks on US presidency were the most detailed ones since the Biden was declared the President-elect. Russian President is also one of the dwindling leaders who have not recognised Biden as the next US leader. Despite several leaders congratulating Biden and having maiden telephonic calls, Putin has not yet accepted Trump’s defeat and recently even said that he has no “ulterior motive” but would congratulate Biden once the final outcome is announced.

“Formalities must be followed based on established practices and legal standards. There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," the Russian President told Rossiya 1 television channel.

"It is not that we like or do not like someone. We are simply waiting for an end of this political confrontation," Putin added as he explained his stand.

Trump cries ‘We will win’

After tiresome voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its four-day long counting, as media outlets called Biden as the winner and several state authorities have even confirmed the results, Trump has been mounting ‘disputed’ baseless claims about elections on Twitter. In the latest post, he even said “we will win” despite the results indicating in an entirely different direction. From ‘fake ballots’ to ‘voting for suspecting people’, Trump has not ceased his last measures to hold power in the US.

In certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers. Does that not really matter? Stopping Poll Watchers, voting for unsuspecting people, fake ballots and so much more. Such egregious conduct. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

