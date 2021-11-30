Putin Says 'have The Right' To Run For President In 2024 But 'haven't Decided Yet'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he has the right to seek another term in office but added that he has not yet decided on whether he would run for president again. Russia will vote to elect a new president in 2024 after Putin's current term in the Kremlin comes to an end. Speaking at the plenary session of the 13th 'Russia Calling' VTB Capital Investment Forum, he said that his re-election is not Russia's goal.

"In terms of my plans, I have the right to run for re-election under the Constitution. I haven't determined whether I'll do it or not, but the existence of this right already stabilises the domestic political situation, much as Biden's announcement that he will again run for president," Putin was quoted as saying Russian news agency, Tass.

He believes that having the right to be elected is sufficient, but that talking about plans for 2024 is too early. He went on to say that US President Joe Biden, who stated that he intends to run for re-election, made the "absolutely correct" decision.

When asked what he intends to do in future, the Russian President stated that he would like to put in place the plans that his government has outlined as well goals that have been established for the country's development.

"In terms of human resources, we have a lot of talented young individuals. I want these aspirational patriots to make an impact in politics, the economy, business, and the arts," he added, as reported by Tass. Notably, 69-year-old Putin is now in his fourth term as President, having first assumed power in 2000.

2 US lawmakers propose to not acknowledge 'autocrat' Putin

It should be mentioned here that Putin has previously stated that exercising his constitutional right to seek re-election to the presidency will prevent power struggles within the Kremlin.

His remarks come in response to a proposal by two US Congressmen to not acknowledge "autocrat" Putin's presidency beyond 2024. In addition, they also termed Russia's 2020 constitutional referendum as the "most manipulated vote," according to a report by The Moscow Times. Notably, Putin would surpass Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader since Peter the Great, if re-elected under the new Constitution.

(Image: AP)