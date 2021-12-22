Putin Says Russia Simply Has 'nowhere To Retreat' If US Deploys Weapons In Ukraine

Russia simply "has nowhere to retreat" if United States’ weapons appear in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, warning that if the US deploys its weapons in Ukraine to push Kyiv to attack Crimea, its allies need to understand that Moscow will not deter from a response. The United States has not deployed any hypersonic weapon yet, said the Russian leader, “but we know when it will appear — they cannot hide it,” he warned, according to Russian news agency TASS.

At an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry board, the Russian leader asserted, ”They [the US] simply do what they want. But what they are doing on the territory of Ukraine now, or trying to do and going to do — this is not thousands of kilometres away from our national border.” He then continued his warnings, saying that if the US deploys arms or assists Kyiv with equipment, it will be “at the doorstep of our home”. Putin then hurled caution, stressing that the United States, NATO, and allies must understand that “we simply have nowhere to retreat further.” Putin insisted that Russia records the situation critically and that it has specialists at work gauging the situation on the frontier with Ukraine.

“Everything is recorded, the tests are being conducted, successfully or unsuccessfully. So we approximately understand when it will happen," the Russian President said.

Putin then speculated that a scenario is likely to occur where the US will deploy hypersonic weapons in Ukraine. “And then, under their cover, they will arm and push extremists from the neighbouring state against Russia, including into certain regions of the Russian Federation, for example, Crimea, under advantageous circumstances as they believe," the head of the Russian state went on. He then indirectly warned the United States of retaliation for those moves.

US threatens 'consequences' for Russian invasion of Ukraine

In a renewed warning on Tuesday, the United States once again threatened "massive consequences" for Russia for engaging in military assertiveness and heavy troop build-up on the border with Kyiv. At a presser, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ focus on engaging with the multilateral system and revitalizing the diplomacy with its network of key alliances and partner countries, stating that “We’re much more aligned with our allies and partners now than we were a year ago." He said that the US is very closely coordinating with allies and partners “not only to show our shared concerns but to put in place what would be a meaningful and massive response if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine.”