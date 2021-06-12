Putin Says Russia-US Relations At Lowest, Hopes Biden To Be Less Impulsive Than Trump

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin opined that US-Russia relations are at an all-time low upfront of the scheduled meeting with his US counterpart on June 16 in Geneva. He did not hesitate to voice his hope that Joe Biden would be less impulsive than his predecessor Donald Trump.

"We have a bilateral relationship which has deteriorated to its lowest level in recent years," Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC News

In the interview, Putin hailed former US President Trump as "an extraordinary, talented individual" and described Joe Biden as a "career man" who spent his life in politics after the "colourful" Donald Trump. He also mentioned that Biden was "radically different" from Trump.

"It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting US President," he said, according to translation by NBC News.

Putin-Biden set to meet next week

The leaders' first in-person meeting enlists discussions on the full range of issues in order to restore predictability to the US-Russia relationship. The Kremlin officials had previously said in a statement that Biden and Putin would deliberate on Russia-US bilateral ties, related to strategic nuclear stability and other issues including cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, ties between the world's two superpowers have been strained after the detention of the Kremlin critic and dissident Alexey Navalny too.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are set to meet in Switzerland next week to clear the air as Russian officials had previously stated that they regard the conclave as an opportunity to hear from Biden directly after what one they sensed "mixed messages" from the Biden administration that took office in January 2021.

Upon being asked about Joe Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Vladimir Putin said he has heard dozens of such accusations. “It’s not something that worries me in the least,” he'd said.

Joe Biden, however, warned Putin sternly and claimed he would send a clear message to his Russian counterpart in the scheduled meeting.