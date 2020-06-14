Putin Says Russia Will Soon Be Able To Counter Hypersonic Arms Deployed By Other Countries

President Vladimir Putin, on June 14, announced in a state televised address that Russia would soon be in a position to counter hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles deployed by other nations in a step ahead in the arms race from the US that had set the target of fielding hypersonic capabilities for the early or mid-2020s. While the two superpowers have been expanding their defense armament systems having exited the landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty, Putin revealed that Moscow was ahead of the United States in developing “this type of advanced weaponry”.

Last year, Russia had deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles, however, the Russian President now emphasized that the means to combat these hypersonic glide vehicles which can steer an unpredictable course and maneuver sharply as they approach impact will be with Russia soon, according to reports. Much flatter and with a lower trajectory than ballistic missiles, the hypersonic missiles can deliver both nuclear and conventional payloads.

The strategic system can evade US-built missile shield

Russia, in March 2018 unveiled The Avangard as its one of the six Russian strategic weapons capable of carrying 2-megaton nuclear weapons at 27 times the speed of sound. President Putin described the missile launch as the landmark since 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite as the weaponry could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield. Unlike the regular missile warhead, these missiles are harder to intercept due to its sharp maneuvers that rendered ordinary missile defense useless, as per the strategic missile forces chief, Gen Sergei Karakaev’s statement. The Avangard was put on duty with a unit at the Dombarovskiy missile base in the Orenburg region in the southern Ural Mountains, as per local reports.

Speaking to the press, Russian President Putin was quoted saying that it was very unlikely that any nation will have means to combat hypersonic weapons. Additionally, he said, by the time the world's leading countries have such weapons, Russia would be well ahead in the advanced arms development.

(Image Credit: AP)