Putin Set To Meet Iranian, Turkish Counterparts In Tehran; US Fears UAVs Will Be Acquired

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Tehran next week, on July 19, to bolster 'economic cooperation', Kremlin has announced in a statement. Iran's state agency IRNA, meanwhile, is reporting that Russia's leader will strengthen trade, commerce and economic ties in the face of the barrage of sanctions slapped on the two economies by the “collective West”.

While Moscow and Tehran will expand the cooperation in energy, and trade, Ankara's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a high-level meeting ahead of the 18th round of trilateral dialogue Astana format scheduled in Nur-Sultan that will focus on Syria-related talks, counter-terrorism, political process, and humanitarian aid issues, according to a joint statement issued by the three guarantor nations.

Chief of Economic Commission of Iran’s Parliament Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi told IRNA that successful agreements were signed by Putin and Raisi during the latter's visit to Russia. A new door of opportunities and economic cooperation has opened and the two nations have kick-started a new phase in Iranian-Russian. Tehran has convinced Moscow of its commitment to economic cooperation, Pour-Ebrahimi said.

No prospects of negotiations with Ukraine: Kremlin

Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised on Syrian issue in a joint statement as it stated that the three guarantor parties are strongly commitmented to Syria's political unity, and find a unified and peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict. Both Russia and Iran are stauch ally to Syrian President Bashar Assad and support his regime. While Erdogan helped mediate talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul in the month of March, no such prospects were raised by Turkey this time. Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also noted with the state affiliated press reporters that no such discussion about new round of negotiations with Ukraine will be discussed during Putin's visit to Tehran.

As Putin embarks on his second international visit since February 24 when he ordered an all-out military invasion of Ukraine, White House expressed concern, stating that Iran is planning to provide Moscow unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying weapons for the warfare in Kyiv.

Washington cited intel, that suggests Iran is preparing to train Russian forces in using the combat drones as early as this month. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a presser said, "Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline."

Sullivan also said that Russia's heavy bombardment in Ukraine's eastern regions to consolidate gains “is coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”