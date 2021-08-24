Putin Slams Joe Biden's Aug 31 Deadline; 'Danger Of Terrorists Expanding From Afghanistan'

As US President Joe Biden on Tuesday refused to extend the August 31 deadline for completing the evacuation from Afghanistan, Russia's President Vladimir Putin slammed his 'Western Counterpart' for leaving the war-torn nation in chaos. Addressing a meeting of the main Kremlin party on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin noted that militants could use the turmoil to destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations bordering Afghanistan.

“There is a danger that terrorists and different groups that found a refuge in Afghanistan will use the chaos left by our Western colleagues and try to launch an expansion into neighboring countries. That will pose a direct threat to our country and its allies," said Putin said.

At the same time, Putin noted that Moscow has learned the lessons from the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and will stay away from the turmoil in Afghanistan.

“We have drawn the necessary lessons. We don’t have any intention to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and, moreover, let our military forces be drawn into the all-against-all conflict,” added Putin. He added that a possible rise in drug trafficking and the exacerbation of problems with migration could also pose threats to Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the unfolding situation in the war-torn country. During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, both sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole.

US Not Changing Aug 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline

Following the G7 meeting over the Afghanistan crisis, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday decided to stick with his August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US is still aiming for the current deadline for the final pull-out and evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

“We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month,” Kirby said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said several hundred were evacuated on Monday and that “several thousand” have gotten out since the airlift began.

(Image Credits: AP)