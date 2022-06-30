Putin Urges Caspian Allies To Bolster Cooperation, Says They Have Tremendous Opportunities

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, attended the 2022 Summit of the Caspian States wherein he called for the bolstering of cooperation in politics, security, economy and the environment. Addressing four other participant states (Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) in Ashgabat, the Russian leader stressed the importance of strengthening mutual economic ties. All 5 countries are bound by the 2003 Tehran Convention, which serves as the legal basis for addressing different issues in the Caspian region.

Notably, the summit was held on the same day as NATO leaders met in the Spanish city of Madrid to discuss the response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Putin, meanwhile, stated that his country has always been in favour of deepening the partnership between the Caspian states. He also took note of the need of addressing ecological problems in the region, including the protection of marine life in the world's largest inland body of water.

"Ultimately, the key goals of the “five” include the further expansion of regional trade and investment links and mutually beneficial cooperation in industrial production and advanced technology. I should note that Russia’s trade with the Caspian littoral states is constantly on the rise," Putin said.

The Russian Federation, which is the largest economy in the group, has already expedited the implementation of documents and pacts to counter-terrorism, organised crimes and prevention of maritime crimes. As per Putin, the Caspian five have also implemented agreements to jointly exploit the energy resources in the Caspian Sea. Interestingly, the region is one of the oldest oil-producing regions in the world.

Putin said, "I want to stress that the Caspian “five” has tremendous opportunities for energy cooperation. We are already fulfilling our agreements on joint operation of the offshore oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea. By doing so, we can use the natural wealth of the Caspian Sea in both the conventional and the innovative, alternative energy sectors rationally and effectively while serving the interests of all the parties."

Putin meets Iranian, Azeri counterparts

Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a separate conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the summit. According to TASS, the agenda on the discussion table included the situation in Ukraine, regional stability and further development of bilateral relations. Both the leaders had previously met in January in Moscow. Furthermore, the Russian leader also met the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Putin has been vocal about his support for Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Both the leader had previously met in February, as per Kremlin.

(Image: Kremlin)