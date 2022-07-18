Putin Warns Russia 'cannot Be Torn Off From World' Like 'unfriendly' Countries Desire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday has warned that Moscow cannot be "'torn off from the world" or isolated from the entire world, nor fenced off as is being attempted by the "unfriendly" countries, referring to the West.

"Russia will not give up and, moreover, will not recede in its development decades ago, as ill-wishers predict," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, according to Tass. The President of the Russian Federation slammed the West for imposing sanctions on his country's economy, saying that they "intentionally, on purpose, not just froze its assets, but have cut off Russia's access to foreign high-tech products."

'We are not going to give up': Putin

"We are talking about technologies that have acquired a global character and are the basis for the progressive development of any country in the modern world," said Putin, noting that the Western nations have tried to 'cancel' Russia since its military operation in Ukraine.

"This is exactly where these nations are trying to create obstacles for Russia, in order to restrain its development. It is clear that this is a huge challenge for our country, but we are not only not going to give up and be in some kind of confusion or, like some of our well-wishers," Russia's leader asserted. He added West intends that Moscow retreats decades back into the ancient era and be isolated from the globe.

Putin, during the meeting, emphasised that Russia had faced mounting difficulties due to the barrage of sanctions, but has "intensively and competently" sought solutions by utilising the existing sovereign technological reserves, development of domestic innovative companies." “I understand that this is a difficult task. We are all perfectly aware of this. It is clear that we cannot develop in isolation from the whole world. But it will not happen. It's just not possible," said Putin.

"It is clear that we cannot develop in isolation from the whole world. But this will not happen. In the modern world, it is impossible like this - to introduce a circular and put up a huge fence. It is simply impossible,” he reminded. As he derided the attempts to destroy Russia's economy, Putin pushed for domestic manufacturing and development of end-to-end technologies within the country and a halt to foreign exports.