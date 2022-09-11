Putin Wishes Success To King Charles After Accession Despite Monarch's Past Hitler Remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to King Charles III congratulating him on his accession to the throne. He became one of the first world leaders to congratulate King Charles III after he was formally declared the British King at the Accession Council held at St James's Palace on Saturday, September 10. The well-wishes from Putin came despite the tensions between the duo over the Ukraine war and King once comparing the Kremlin leader to Adolf Hitler.

In his congratulatory message, Putin wished "good health and success" to King Charles III. The message by Vladimir Putin was shared on the Kremlin website and the Russian Embassy in the UK. The congratulatory message from Putin came eight years after the then-Prince of Wales reportedly compared Putin to Hitler. King Charles, the then-Prince of Wales made the remark in 2014 while speaking to Jewish museum volunteer Marienne Ferguson after she informed him about how her family fled from Hitler to Canada. The then-Prince had said, "Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler," The Daily Mail reported. In 2022, King Charles III became the first royal member to condemn Russia's offensive in Ukraine. He had termed Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "attack on democracy" and expressed solidarity for Ukrainian citizens.

Putin's message sent to King Charles reads, "Please accept my sincere congratulations on your accession to the throne. I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best."

Putin extends condolences to King Charles III after Queen's death

Putin had also extended condolences to King Charles III on Thursday, 8 September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced by Buckingham Palace. He underscored that the Queen's name is "inextricably linked" with key events that took place in the contemporary history of Britain. Putin wished "courage and fortitude" to King Charles III for the "irreparable loss" and conveyed sympathies to the royal family members and people of the UK. In his condolence message to King Charles III, Putin said, “Her Majesty's name is inextricably linked with key events in the contemporary history of the United Kingdom. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as high regard on the world stage." Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September.

"I wish you courage and fortitude in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of the United Kingdom," Putin said in a condolence message to King Charles III.

