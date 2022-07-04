Putin Won't Congratulate Biden On Independence Day Due To US' 'unfriendly Policy': Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not convey his Independence Day greetings to the US leadership this year, as this year marked the culmination of Washington's hostile policy toward the Russian Federation, according to Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's spokesman. The United States commemorates Independence Day on July 4 every year.

"No, a congratulatory telegram will not be sent this year. This is due to the fact that this year was the culmination of unfriendly policy towards our country by the United States. Therefore, in these conditions, it is hardly possible to consider sending such a congratulatory message appropriate," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 4.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated the United States and its President, Joe Biden, on the occasion of Independence Day. The Ukraine's head of state wished the friendly people of the United States peace and prosperity and thanked its leadership for its assistance in protecting common values.

US Independence Day 2022

Every year on July 4, America honours its independence. Today marks the 246th anniversary of the United States' independence. This day marks the liberation of 13 American colonies from the clutches of the British. Since 1941, July 4 has been observed as a public holiday in the United States to commemorate the birth of American liberty.

The custom of commemorating this event dates back to the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The United States of America was constituted as one of the thirteen original states following Great Britain's ratification of the Declaration of Independence on behalf of all thirteen colonies. As part of a bill to officially recognise several holidays, including Christmas, the US government declared July 4 to be a national holiday. Parades are held to commemorate Independence Day in the United States.

Americans mark the occasion by marching in parades and attending patriotic events and concerts. Many people gather in parks at night to watch fireworks, which are displays of colourful lights exploding in the sky. People dress and paint themselves in the colours of the American flag, which are red, white, and blue. Furthermore, in American history and tradition, fireworks are regarded as the most important part of the Independence Day celebration.

Image: AP