Putin's Annual Address To Focus On Post-COVID Development: Kremlin Spokesperson

Russian President Vladimir Putin will focus on systematic measures to support post-pandemic development in his annual address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The spokesperson further added that at present the country is facing an uneasy situation and it is necessary to get out of the crisis. He said that the focus of the country should be on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

Vladmir Putin annual address on April 21

According to Peskov, Russia is trying to emerge from the COVID-19 situation but it is unclear how long this period will last. He said that there is not only a need for compensation but also development, ANI quoted Peskov as saying on Rossiya 1 Broadcaster. While referring to the upcoming address of the President, he said that it will be focussed on "post-COVID" since the country is running through an "unprecedented period".

''We just don't need to compensate, but move towards development. Obviously, in any case this will be discussed in the address. Some kind of systematic support measures. The president talks about this traditionally. I think that we cannot rule out that he will speak about it this year as well,'' ANI quoted Peskov as saying on Rossiya 1 Broadcaster.

Peskov mentioned that Putin himself writes the annual address to the parliament and he continues to work on it till the last minute. As per Peskov, the final text of the annual address is given to the President one day before his address. He said that Putin often changes paragraphs or sometimes the whole page before delivering the speech. He speaks unexpected things in his annual address that is surprising even for high ranking officials who were involved in making the speech ready for the president.

''I will tell you more than that. Most frequently. most frequently, it happens so. Ofcourse,(first) this voluminous material, the voluminous text of the president's speech, is being born. But as a rule, on the day before the delivery of the address or on the last night, the president can supplement and most often supplement some of his paragraphs, sometimes entire page leaving those who participated in the preparation surprised to hear that during the delivery along with the rest,'' ANI quoted Peskov as saying.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)