Putin's Close Aide Writes To FBI Requesting Removal Of Name From Wanted List

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is famously referred to as “Putin’s chef”, has written to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting him to remove his name from the wanted list that offers cash reward for his capture and delivery to the United States. Prigozhin posted a statement on Russian social media platform Vkontakte, where he appealed to the FBI Director to remove his name from the list, calling it a violation of personal liberty. Prigozhin, whose company Concord catering is known for serving Russian President Vladimir Putin, also wrote a letter to the United Kingdom, claiming US citizens tried to kidnap him.

“In fact, the state authorities of the United States (a foreign state), announcing a reward for assistance in my arrest, are pursuing the goal of kidnapping me and depriving me of my liberty under a far-fetched pretext, without any objective evidence of suspicion of me of committing a crime,” Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his company’s official Vkontakte account.

Why is Prigozhin wanted in the US?

Prigozhin is accused by the United States of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, an allegation he denies. According to the US intelligence community, Prigozhin, an oligarch with links to President Putin, allegedly tried to meddle in the US presidential election through influence campaigns on social media that were reportedly run by companies he owns. The sanctions were imposed in 2019 by the US Treasury Department. Prigozhin also faces sanctions over his involvement in several other cases, including the Syrian war and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, where his companies are actively involved in helping the Russian state.

How is Prigozhin supporting war in Middle-East and Africa?

As per reports, Prigozhin has links with the Wagner Group, which takes contracts in conflict zones and sends Russian mercenaries to take part and fight on behalf of the Russian state. Wagner Group has been involved in the Syrian civil war, where it reportedly fought for the government of Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Russia. The Wagner Group is also accused of sending mercenaries to aid separatists in Eastern Ukraine, where the Kremlin is also said to be helping anti-government forces.

