Putin's Critic Navalny Awarded Sakharov Prize By European Union For 'personal Bravery'

The ties between Russia and the European Union have soured further as the European Union on Wednesday awarded the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a top human rights award.

The 45-year-old Navalny was awarded the Sakharov Prize by the European Union for standing up against Putin and for demonstrating ‘personal bravery’. Earlier this month, he was also awarded the Knight of Freedom award in absentia by Poland.

Navalny awarded Sakharov Prize by European Union

Alexei Navalny, who was the strongest critic and opposition leader against Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a target of assassination. His beverage was poisoned with a nerve agent earlier last year and he was later arrested by the Moscow police on his return to Russia, after availing treatment in Germany. As he reached Moscow, Navalny was arrested and is under detention to date.

Speaking on the announcement of the award for the rebel leader, European Union Parliament President David Sassoli said in a statement, as quoted by AP,

"He has campaigned consistently against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime, and through his social media accounts and political campaigns, Navalny has helped expose abuses and mobilize the support of millions of people across Russia. For this, he was poisoned and thrown in jail."

Alexei @navalny is the winner of this year's #SakharovPrize. He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin's regime. This cost him his liberty and nearly his life. Today's prize recognises his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release pic.twitter.com/Jox7I280kz — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 20, 2021

Navalny's chief aide, Leonid Volkov, tweeted that the award was "well-deserved," and thanked everyone who had backed the opposition leader. “Hoorah!” tweeted another Navalny’s ally, Ivan Zhdanov

Well deserved.



И спасибо большое всем, кто поддерживал и поддерживает. — Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) October 20, 2021

Sour ties between Russia and European Union

Apart from this, Sassoli also demanded the immediate release of Navalny from the prison. The European Union has been vociferously demanding the unconditional release of Navalny, as it sees his arrest as a politically motivated move by the Putin government.

The EU also holds the Russian government responsible for Navalny’s health. Earlier, the EU had imposed sanctions against six Russian officials for their alleged role in an attempt to kill Navalny by poisoning him. However, the Russian government had denied any involvement.

"It is an important signal, also to the Kremlin, that the EU will not give in to pressure and blackmail or be fooled by empty promises," said Sergey Lagodinsky, a Greens/EFA MEP from Germany, to Associated Press.

The detention of Navalny by Russia increased tensions between Russia and the European Union. With the stalemate between Brussels and Moscow ongoing, European legislators' decision to present the prize to Navalny has pushed the issue back into the political spotlight.

With AP Inputs

Image: AP