Putin's Critic Navalny Moved Into Solitary Punishment Cell, Says They Want To 'shut Me Up'

Russian politician Alexey Navalny has been transferred to a solitary cell, according to tweets from his account. The Kremlin critic said that Putin's regime shifted him to a solitary cell to shut him up. “Congratulations, I’ve moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders,” tweeted the Putin opponent, after being moved into a solitary cell. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson said that he was shifted into a solitary cell not just for a brief period of time but permanently.

1/14 Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 17, 2022

Solitary cells are used to break down prisoners mentally, as the social isolation and small space, causes grievous damage to a person's mind. Navalny's parents, children and wife were slated to visit him, but they will not be allowed to visit him any longer. Navalny said that the decision to block him from meeting his family is “real indescribable bestiality". As per the rules of Russia's penitentiary system, Navalny will be allowed to have two books.

Russian law says that a person can be kept in solitary cell for only 6 months

CNN reports that according to Russia's penal code, a person cannot be kept in a cell type room for more than 6 months. Navalny is a prominent politician, critic of Putin and a Russian nationalist. He has alleged that Putin and the men with whom he runs the regime, who are known as Silvoki, are corrupt and steal money from state coffers. The Kremlin critic was poisoned with nerve agent, back in 2020. Navalny and western intelligence services directly blamed the Kremlin for the attack. He stayed in Germany for 5 months, to recover from the Novichok poisoning, after which he returned to Moscow.

He was immediately arrested and this year, he was sentenced to 9 years in prison for alleged fraud. Navalny has called the case politically motivated and rejected the accusations. In June, Navalny was transferred from a penal colony to a high security prison in the Vladimir region of Russia. His Twitter account remains active and it is not clear if he has access to it or someone else is tweeting on his behalf. “They’re doing it to shut me up. So what’s my first duty? That’s right, to not be afraid and not shut up,” reads his tweet. In the west, Navalny is considered a symbol of dissidence against Putin's style of governance.