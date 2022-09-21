In his recent remarks, a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow might launch nuclear missiles at London amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Political scientist Sergei Markov stated that Putin might not hesitate in launching nuclear weapons if the United Kingdom continues to act as an aggressor against Russia. His remarks came after Putin announced the "partial mobilisation" of his troops in the country on Wednesday.

“Yes, it is possible. If Great Britain continues to be an aggressor against Russia, if Prime Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss still has plans to destroy Russia," Markov told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. He also blamed the UK's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss for being the "aggressor" against Russia. “People in London should understand that this threat comes from Liz Truss, who is the aggressor. Stop the war against Russia on the Ukrainian territory," Markov claimed.

Markov blames the US & the UK for the war in Ukraine

Political scientist Markov further claimed that "Russia is not waging a war against Ukraine" and that it has no intention to use nuclear weapons against its former Soviet Union ally. "Ukrainians are our brothers but they are occupied by western countries. It is western countries who are fighting against the Russian army using Ukrainian soldiers as their slaves," he added. Markov also blamed US President Joe Biden, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as new UK PM Liz Truss for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I would say that everybody in this world now is thinking about nuclear war. This nuclear war could be a result of the crazy behaviour of US President Biden and British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Biden, Johnson and Truss are fully responsible for the war in Ukraine," Markov told BBC Radio.

Putin announces military mobilisation amid war in Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for nearly seven months now. On Wednesday, the Russian President also announced a partial mobilisation in the country. The conflict has been substantially escalated by Putin's announcement, which comes as Russia fights off a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has compelled its troops to retreat and give up some of the areas they had captured. Putin claimed that a decision to mobilise the military has been taken to safeguard the nation, its citizens, its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty.

Image: AP