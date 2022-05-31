Putin's Eyesight 'worsening' & Has Only '3 Years To Live', Claims Russian Intel Officer

Doctors have given Russian President Vladimir Putin only three more years to live, a report claimed as a growing number of outlets claim that the Kremlin leader's health is deteriorating and that he has cancer. While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate without any signs of a ceasefire, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer claimed that Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and that he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to Mirror.

The media outlet stated that the messages regarding Putin’s health are said to be from the ‘unidentified’ Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov, now living in the UK. In another shocking claim, Karpichkov said that Vladimir Putin is losing his sight and even suffering from headaches.

Mirror further quoted its Russian intelligence source as saying, “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably,” the FSB agent also said, according to the report.

It is to note that the report by a British media outlet has further elevated the rumours pertaining to Putin’s degrading health throughout the Russia-Ukraine war. The previous reports have already claimed that the Russian President is very sick while some outlets indicate that he has cancer. Others have claimed that the Kremlin's leader has Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis.

Just last week, more fuel was added to these speculations as the Russian President appeared to be grimacing and twitching his way through the meeting with his close aid and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. Both Russian and Belarusian presidents met for talks in the Black Sea city amid the Moscow-Kyiv war which has now entered day 97. Putin’s physical struggles while meeting Lukashenko were not only evident but it overshadowed their discussions, as per reports.

Ukraine’s intel officer ‘fully confirms’ Putin’s deteriorating health

FSB agent’s revelations to Mirror came in the backdrop of claims by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, who told Ukrayinka Pravda that he could "fully confit",Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deteriorating health. Budanov claimed that Putin “has several serious illnesses, one of which is cancer”. Ukrainian defence intelligence chief also said, "But it is not worth hoping that Putin will die tomorrow. He has at least a few more years. Like it or not, but it’s true."

