Putin's Former Associate And Critic, Viktor Cherkesov Dies Of 'serious Disease'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time ally and former KGB mentor, who later turned out to be one of his most outspoken critics have died due to a “serious illness.” The New York Post reported that Viktor Cherkesov (72) took his last breath in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night.

Delivering the news, Alexander Khinstein, chairman of the State Duma Committee wrote in a Telegram post, “Victor Vasilyevich was a wonderful person and a true statesman. Eternal memory to him!” While no concrete reason behind the death of the friend-turned-foe was released, local media reported that it was followed by a “serious illness”

Relationship between Cherkesov and Putin

Cherkesov, who was appointed as part of the presidential envoy in Russia’s Northwestern Federal District, started his career in the 1970s as a KGB officer in St. Petersburg. He was involved in the persecution and investigation of anti-Soviet activities and eventually rose to the ranks to head the city’s FSB branch.

Viktor Cherkesov played a monumental role in campaigning for Putin when he was running for the Presidency in the year 2000. After Putin became the President of Russia he appointed Cherkesov to the Security Council and made him the head of the now-defunct State Drug Control Service (FKSN).

The cracks between the two erupted in 2006 when Cherkesov investigated a corruption scandal involving high-ranking FSB officers. The aftermath of the probe led to a series of high-profile resignations. However, the relations between the Russian president and Cherkesov became sour when the latter went on to harshly criticize the rogue FSB members publicly in 2007.

The New York Post asserted that Putin responded to this controversy by lashing out at Cherkesov. Putin reportedly said, “I consider it incorrect to air such problems in the media. And if someone acts in this manner, voicing complaints about a war of the special services, he himself must be impeccable,” This was followed by the dismissal of Cherkesov from the Russian government services.

Since then Cherkesov has been an outspoken critic of the Russian administration. In 2021, his second wife who runs the Rosbalt news agency was declared a foreign agent by the government. Cherkesov joins the list of many former Putin allies who died under mysterious circumstances since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war.