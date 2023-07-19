Russia's President Vladimir Putin's health minister Mikhail Murashko on Tuesday asked the Russian women not to postpone starting a family and give birth to children early. Murashko, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, said that it is "improper" for women to delay childbirth for education, career money and other commitments and that they must prioritise giving birth. Murashko's demands echoed Russian President Putin's concerns about the declining birth rate in Russia. Some critics have argued that the Russians have postponed starting a family or having babies due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin's health minister slammed the mindset of Russian women who would instead study, rise the ladder in their workplace, focus on their profession, and seek financial status over having children. “A belief has developed that a woman should first get an education and build a career and that only after that should she think about having children,” Murashko told the Russian parliament, adding that this leads to many problems such as infertility, miscarriage, IVF. There is “reduced time for the birth of the third or fourth child," Putin's health minister warned. The Russian health minister pushed for strict restrictions on abortions in Russia by the end of the year to encourage women to give birth to children. He is also planning to ban the abortion-inducing drugs prescribed by the doctors.

“Give birth as soon as it's physiologically possible!

Make sure to have enough time to birth at least 4 children.

Mother Russia depends on you, birthing Russian citizen!” says the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.



Well... Not exactly in those… pic.twitter.com/AKqOudJLPu — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) July 18, 2023

“A woman should understand that the earlier she gives birth, the better,” Murashko told MPs in the parliament. The “responsibility” for giving birth early shall be explained to the girls “in their schooldays”, he added.

'Why be afraid of what is inevitable?' Kremlin mouthpiece asks Russian men to go to war

Previously, Russia's top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, during his program on state-run TV watched by millions, asked the Russian men to go to the war in Ukraine and slay their lives for the country. “Life is highly overrated,” said Solovyov, as he manipulated the Russian men to enlist in the military. Solovyov posed daring questions: “Why be afraid of what is inevitable?" he asked. "We’ll go to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another," he noted, encouraging the Russian men to fight during the conflict.

His remarks attracted mixed reactions online, as Russians criticised his remarks, while others labelled him as a true patriot. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece urged that the Russians must not let their fear of death “influence their decisions.” “It’s only worth living for something you can die for, that’s the way it should be,” he said.