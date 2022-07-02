Putin's Staunch Critic Alexey Navalny Relays Harrowing Experiences From Prison In Moscow

Russia’s imprisoned opposition leader and most vocal critic of Vladimir Putin’s regime, Alexey Navalny, on Friday, relayed his harrowing experience from the detention center IK-6 Melekhovo, located about 250 km (155 miles) east of Moscow, where he has recently been moved. In a lengthy social media post, staunch Putin critic Navalny narrated his ordeal stating that he had been coerced by the Russian Federation's Federal Security Service to listen to "Glory to the FSB" songs and was made to sit under the portrait of Vladimir Putin for several hours.

In a series of tweets, Navalny elaborated on the difference between his likes and Russia's leader Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian Prime Minister whom Navalny described as "the tyrant's prime minister." Medvedev had to quit his position after incumbent President Putin enacted a constitutional overhaul that dismissed the entire cabinet.

"I have a 6-metre high fence [at detention facility] the kind I have only seen for investigations of Putin's and Medvedev's palaces," said Alexey Navalny. "Putin has ministers sitting in the waiting room for six hours, and my lawyers have to wait for five or six hours to see me," he continued.

Criticising the challenging life in prison, Russia's opposition leader stated that he is made to start the day at around 6:40 am and around 10:20 am, when Putin has his breakfast, it's his lunchtime. "After work, you continue to sit. A few hours on a wooden bench under a portrait of Putin. It's called 'disciplinary activities,'" the embattled leader said. He further added that despite the torture and challenges he confronted in jail, he is an "optimist and looks for the bright side." Navalny also informed that he memorised Hamlet's monologue "in English" to get him through the torturously tedious sewing. The opposition also threw light on wrongdoings inside the jail, saying that "prisoners are employed to do the guards' dirty work" such as family visits.

Navalny asks Google and Meta to launch 'information front' against Putin's invasion

Navalny had earlier called on tech giants Google and Meta/Facebook and other social media giants to launch an ‘information front’ against Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. Navalny suggested that social media must challenge Putin’s grip on the information and must get facts out to ordinary Russians about the reality of the ongoing war. He urged the West to support a huge ad campaign to snub Moscow’s war propaganda machine.

The embattled pro-democracy leader urged that the Western media must run a campaign to show what he described as the “brutal and bloody reality” of the Kremlin’s so-called “special military operation.”

Navalny claimed that “truth and free speech” hits Putin's “insane regime” no worse than javelins. Labelling the Russian leader as a “war criminal” Navalny stated that the West needs to comprehend that at least 75% of Russians do not support the war in Ukraine, but are unaware of the situation due to the Kremlin’s stringent policies that limit the freedom of expression and free flow of information inside Russia.