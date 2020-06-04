Pyramid Giza Was The Most Missed Tourist Destination Amid Lockdown, Reveals Survey

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown, several internet users have been spending a lot of time dreaming of destinations across the globe. According to an analysis of Instagram posts with #TakeMeBack, it was reportedly noted that netizens have been fantasising the Egyptian Pyramid, particularly the iconic Giza pyramid complex, the most.

With borders closed and planes grounded, internet users are left with no choice other than sharing images and dream about travelling. Netizens have been sharing pictures and videos of their most fondly remembered vacations. From Egypt to Indonesia, Greece, US and France, Instagrammers shared around 208,362 posts with the hashtag ‘TakeMeBack'.

According to a survey conducted by an online lender in the US, SavingSpot, Giza Pyramid was one of the most ‘favourable’ destinations. The survey also concluded that the Indonesian island of Bali was also one of the most remembered locations around the globe. Another island was also reportedly ranked third on the list, the Aegean destination of Santorini.

With nearly 208,000 posts, the analysis also noted that the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, Florida, US was the world’s most remembered attraction. Eiffel Tower was also one of the destinations that were included in the top five list. Furthermore, France has been lauded as a global destination of choice in another recent survey. Paris has reportedly ranked as the world’s second most memorable city after New York and ahead of London.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 386,000 lives worldwide as of June 4. According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has now spread to 188 countries and territories and has infected more than 6.5 million people.

Out of the total infections, more than two million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

