Qantas Airlines Seeks Details Of 'disturbing' Criminal Gang Intelligence Report

Australia’s flag carrier Qantas Airlines has written to the island’s law enforcement agencies seeking details of an intelligence report that claimed that the airline has been infiltrated by organized criminal gangs importing drugs. In what Australian Intelligence dubbed as Project Brunello, they discovered that as many as 150 Qantas Employees had links to criminal organisations including the notorious bikie gangs, the Comancheros and Hells Angels group, all of whom infamous for illegal narcotics trade. In the concluding report, which was released in June this year, the law enforcers alleged that the suspected airline employees pose threat to National Security.

'Will support invesitgation'

On Monday, the chief of Qantas Airlines wrote to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the Federal Police, Border Force and Aviation and Maritime Security seeking further details in the case. In the missive, Qantas Chief Security Officer claimed that the claims were “disturbing” adding that the airlines follow all the government prescribed vetting techniques before employing a person. However, he vowed to “actively support” the investigation and help scale down the risk. He also said that Qantas hasn’t been told about any investigations into employees or of the existence of a report suggesting some are linked to the crime.

“If concerns are raised regarding any of our employees, we will actively support their investigation and take appropriate action," Luke Bramah said in a statement. “While Australia does have world-leading aviation security, of course more can be done to help reduce the risk of people working in the industry trying to take advantage of their position to commit crimes such as drug smuggling."

However, the intelligence probe has not affected Qantas' business. Just recently, it sold the tickets for the upcoming "flight to nowhere" in a record 2.5 minutes. Tickets for the supermoon flight started at AUS $499 for an economy ticket, while business class was on sale for $1,499 a pop (US $1,160). The special flight allowed people to see the supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky on May 26. The supermoon flight spanned three hours, departing from Sydney and flying over the city before cruising above the clouds to gaze at the moon.

Image: Qantas/Twitter