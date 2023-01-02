Qantas Flight To Philippines Returns As Authorities Close Airspace Due Technical Issue

A Qantas flight, Flight QF19, scheduled to travel from Sydney to the Philippines on New Year’s Day had been forced to return after a power outage hampered air traffic operations in Manila, Phillippines. The flight had completed its 3 hours of the journey when the pilot informed passengers that the aircraft would have to return to Australia at about 3:40 pm, reported Sky News.

More than 56,000 flyers at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport have suffered during technical issues caused by a Qantas flight. Further, more than 360 flights have also been impacted.

“All airlines were prevented from arriving into Manila on Sunday afternoon as local authorities closed the local airspace," said Qantas spokesperson, reported Sky News.

In the latest update, the technical issue has been resolved and the same has been shared by the Department of Transportation of the Philippines on Twitter.

𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐏𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐂𝐇, 𝐒𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂. 𝐁𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀



Read full press release here: https://t.co/08uElWbSsw#DOTrPH🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/FdRZbD6C8Q — DOTrPH 🇵🇭 (@DOTrPH) January 1, 2023

Philippines-bound flight returns

The technical issue caused a lot of problems for the passengers and one of them was Manny V. Pangilinan, a Filipino businessman. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down.I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh."

We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down.I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh. — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) January 1, 2023

Apart from that Flight Radar 24, which tracks air traffic in real-time from all around the world, has also shared visuals of no plane in the air space of Manila due to some technicalities. Taking to Twitter, Flight Radar 24 wrote, "A “technical issue” is affecting Manila FIR ADS-B, ADS-C, and CPDLC. NOTAMS also indicate a number of VHF radio frequencies are offline. Current NOTAM estimates 2 Jan 0100UTC resolution. Some flights are being diverted around Manila airspace." The tweet has attached photos of the airspace at the same time but on different days.

A “technical issue” is affecting Manila FIR ADS-B, ADS-C, and CPDLC. NOTAMS also indicate a number of VHF radio frequencies are offline. Current NOTAM estimates 2 Jan 0100UTC resolution. Some flights are being diverted around Manila airspace. https://t.co/9VXmq0Xn0k pic.twitter.com/ul2B5cgurM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 1, 2023

Even Ninoy Aquino International Airport had also shared a minute-by-minute report of the technical issue which now has been resolved by the authorities. Further, they informed that the Rights of passengers under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights (APBR) shall be upheld under the circumstances.

MIAA PRESS STATEMENT:

January 1, 2023

NAIA FLIGHTS ON HOLD



Flights to and from Manila are on hold due to technical issues at the Air Navigation Facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). pic.twitter.com/Hg52orX5yu — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023

The CAAP is now putting in place emergency protocols to address the situation to enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible.



The Manila International Airport Authority apologizes for delays that will occur as a result of the situation. — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023

The MIAA Crisis Management Team has been activated bringing together key aviation and airport agencies for a multi-discipline approach to cushion the impact of the incident. — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023

It is expected that flight departures and arrivals will be retimed to new schedules. In view of this, passengers were advised to await instructions or announcements from the airlines and stay inside the Terminals and approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates. — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023

The MIAA Emergency Response Teams have been ordered to implement SOPs pursuant to the MIAA Manual on Irregular Operations (MIAA-IROPS). — Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023