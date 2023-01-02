Last Updated:

Qantas Flight To Philippines Returns As Authorities Close Airspace Due Technical Issue

A Qantas flight scheduled to travel from Sydney to the Philippines on New Year’s Day had been forced to return after a power outage.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Qantas flight

Image: AP


A Qantas flight, Flight QF19, scheduled to travel from Sydney to the Philippines on New Year’s Day had been forced to return after a power outage hampered air traffic operations in Manila, Phillippines. The flight had completed its 3 hours of the journey when the pilot informed passengers that the aircraft would have to return to Australia at about 3:40 pm, reported Sky News.

More than 56,000 flyers at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport have suffered during technical issues caused by a Qantas flight. Further, more than 360 flights have also been impacted.

“All airlines were prevented from arriving into Manila on Sunday afternoon as local authorities closed the local airspace," said Qantas spokesperson, reported Sky News.

In the latest update, the technical issue has been resolved and the same has been shared by the Department of Transportation of the Philippines on Twitter. 

Philippines-bound flight returns 

The technical issue caused a lot of problems for the passengers and one of them was Manny V. Pangilinan, a Filipino businessman. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down.I was on my way home fm Tokyo - 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh." 

Apart from that Flight Radar 24, which tracks air traffic in real-time from all around the world, has also shared visuals of no plane in the air space of Manila due to some technicalities. Taking to Twitter, Flight Radar 24 wrote, "A “technical issue” is affecting Manila FIR ADS-B, ADS-C, and CPDLC. NOTAMS also indicate a number of VHF radio frequencies are offline. Current NOTAM estimates 2 Jan 0100UTC resolution. Some flights are being diverted around Manila airspace." The tweet has attached photos of the airspace at the same time but on different days. 

Even Ninoy Aquino International Airport had also shared a minute-by-minute report of the technical issue which now has been resolved by the authorities. Further, they informed that the Rights of passengers under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights (APBR) shall be upheld under the circumstances.

