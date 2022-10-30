Qatar Evicts Hundreds Of Migrant Workers From Their Homes Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

In a worrisome update from Doha, Qatar authorities have evacuated a large number of immigrants from buildings in the central part of the city, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022. As per reports, the evicted immigrants were called "uninhabitable" by the government, and they were given proper notice. This was done as the visiting footballs will be staying in that particular area during the World Cup.

Workers said that the officials have ordered a shutdown of over 12 buildings, which has left a large number of people homeless. This incident has attracted criticism from across the globe over Qatar's way of treating immigrants and its policies. Compensation for homeless migrants has also not been initiated by the authorities as of now.

Migrant workers homeless ahead of FIFA

As far as immigrants in Qatar are concerned, a 2011–2014 report by the International Organization for Migration recorded 176,748 Nepali Citizens living in Qatar as migrant workers. In 2012 about 7,000 Turkish nationals lived in Qatar and in 2016 about 1,000 Colombian nationals and descendants lived in Qatar. However, as of a 2019 report, 25% of Indians, 12% of Bangladeshis, and 12% of Nepalis are staying as migrants in Qatar.

Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.

Image: AP/Representative Image