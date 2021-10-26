Qatar Frustrated Over US' Delay In Action Over Its Drone Purchase Request

Qatar has expressed frustration over the US’ delay of approval of its request for the purchase of advanced drones, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal. It was over a year ago that Doha had requested US State Department to purchase four MQ-9b predator drones that could help the Gulf state to monitor its natural gas facilities as well as regional threats. However, Washington has failed to act upon the request as of now.

As per the US daily, Doha’s anger has been exacerbated by the fact that Washington has approved purchased requests made by other middle eastern states including the UAE. Another factor is that Qatar served as the primary transit point for US’ evacuation operations in Afghanistan and also helped its counter-terrorism missions. Notably, Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup next year, and the drones have been deemed as crucial by officials for safeguarding the territory against possible terror attacks. The current drone deal is estimated to be roughly worth $600 million.

Meanwhile, a discreet report by Doha News disclosed that the country was also eying US-made F-35 fighter jets. It also stated that the purchase of American defence equipment and jets is expected to be at the top of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s agenda during his visit to Washington in November. It is worth noting that Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, the Al-Udeid airbase, which is used extensively by the US for its operations in the region.

Qatar’s 'tremendous' role in US missions

Qatar was amongst the gulf countries which allowed the US and NATO states to use their transit points for airlift operations. In the aftermath, US State Secretary Antony Blinken highlighted the “strong partnership” between Washington and Doha in a tweet. Expressing his gratitude to Qatar, Blinken said that the Arab state made a “tremendous effort” to assist safe evacuations of both American citizens and Afghan allies. Meanwhile, Washington has ramped up efforts to increase its stronghold in the middle east and central Asia, especially following the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan.

Image: AP/Pixabay