On October 2, Qatar held its first-ever legislative elections in a symbolic nod to democracy, but analysts have reckoned that it will not lead to a shift of power from the Royal household. The vote will result in the election of the Shura Council, an advisory and legislative body that is tasked with approving, rejecting and issuing general state policies and law proposals. In addendum, the council has the onus of overlooking the state budget.

Tamim bin Hamam Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is the head of state. The gulf state has banned political parties, but citizens are allowed to vote in the municipal elections. Saturday’s vote will lead to the election of two-thirds members of the 45-member Shura Council, which has been in place since 1972. The rest of the members would be selected by the Emir himself. As per the country's constitution, Shura Council membership "shall end in the event of death, total disability, expiration of membership term, resignation, termination of membership, or dissolution of the council".

"The Shura Council represents Qatar in numerous parliamentary associations and international organisations. This includes the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Arab Parliament, the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Association of Senates, Shura & Equivalent Councils in Africa & the Arab World," the Qatari state said in a statement.

26 women candidates

As per the Elections’ Supervisory Committee, the voter turnout for Saturday's election was 44 per cent. As per law, only people born in Qatar ( as opposed to naturalised citizens) were eligible to vote. Amongst the 233 candidates who represented the country's 30 districts, 26 were women. It is pertinent to note that since 1999 elections for a Central Municipal Council, the gulf state allowed the participation of women in politics.

Today, the State of #Qatar is witnessing its first elections to select members of the Shura Council, with polling stations designated for each electoral district. Results will be announced this evening. #VoteResponsibly pic.twitter.com/WBBjtLSgTH — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) October 2, 2021

Image: AP