Qatar Promises Air Corridors To Kabul To Facilitate Humanitarian Aid To Afghan Refugees

In a major announcement, Qatar is expected to open air corridors to Kabul to facilitate the easy delivery of humanitarian assistance by international organisations to the Afghan refugees. As per a statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the air spaces will be available in the next 24 hours. The announcement came after Qatari experts fixed "some of the equipment at Kabul airport in the past 24 hours," ANI reported.

"We look forward to opening corridors to deliver humanitarian 82 Kabul airport and other Afghan airports within 24 to 48 hours," Multaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, a special envoy on counter-terrorism and conflict resolution

The Qatari diplomat was the first to arrive at Kabul after US troops, and foreign evacuation aids made their final exit on August 31. The visit came as a part of larger plans like initiating talks about those still seeking to leave the Islamic Emirate, besides restoring the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

As per reports, a group of Qatari and Turkish technicians and engineers flew to Kabul on Wednesday to mend the tattered airport. "Technical experts were able to restore some of the equipment at Kabul airport in the past 48 hours, including one of the radars," Majed Al Qahtani told on Wednesday.

The aircraft with the technicians was the first to land at the Kabul Airport after it was closed on September 1 for unspecified reasons.

Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

International organisations such as U.N Humanitarian Air Service has begun flights services to Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar with food supplies under the World Food Program. As of August 29, three aircraft flew to the war-torn country. As per the UN statistics, 3 out of 4 Afghans required food supplies in the country.

"All efforts are being made to step up operations as soon as possible an increasing number of flown to destinations in Afghanistan," said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. She also mentioned that additional support of medicines and non-food items were also being prepared to be flown into Afghanistan.

Qatar's role in Afghan evacuation

Qatar continues to play a significant role as a mediator to resolve the Afghan refugee crisis and regional stability. The Middle-Eastern nation played an outsized role in the US efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan, AP reported. Qatar confirmed that its main priority is restoring regular operations by preserving safety and security at the airport facilities.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told AP that there is a need for the Taliban to demonstrate the commitment to provide safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan. Qatar Foreign ministry also confirmed that it has been taking part in negotiations with Afghan and international parties, mainly the US and Turkey, about the operations of the Kabul airport.

Qatar is now credited for nearly 40% of evacuee movement through its airspace. A little more than 43,000 had transited through the country, Qatar said in a statement.

With inputs from AP and ANI

Image: AP