Qatar Refuses Responsibility Of Kabul Airport Without 'clear' Agreements; Negotiations On

Qatar has denied taking responsibility for Kabul Airport without “clear” agreements with parties involved including the Taliban. Qatar, along with Turkey has been leading operations to resume functionality and security of Afghanistan’s main international airport. The partially obliterated airport restarted operations earlier this month with the airport director, Abdul Hadi Hamadani confirming that it would resume international operations soon.

On Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that his country will not take responsibility for the airport if the issue is not clearly discussed. However, “negotiations were ongoing” between Qatar and the Taliban. His remarks came two days after his visit to Kabul, where he held “high level” discussions with the newly formed Taliban government, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Notably, Qatar’s capital Doha houses the Taliban’s headquarters and the gulf state is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Afghanistan’s future course. Since the fall of Kabul, several flights operated by Qatar’s flag carrier have ferried diplomats, aid and foreign passport holders in and out of Afghanistan. It is to mention that the Taliban has objected to any foreign military presence at the airport but asked Turkey to handle its logistics.

Al Thani meets the Taliban leaders

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Taliban leaders, including the acting prime minister of the restored Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, in Kabul on 12 September. The Qatar delegation also met former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the previous Afghan government’s chief negotiator in peace talks with the Taliban

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen confirmed Al Thani's meeting with the interim government on social media. In his tweet, he mentioned that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate thanked the government of Qatar for supporting the Afghan people in their critical time. He informed that Al Thani congratulated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan leadership and all the Afghan people on the victory. Taliban captured Afghanistan on 15 August, after months of military blitz and raids across 34 provinces of the Central Asian country.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)