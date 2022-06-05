Qatar Summons Indian Envoy Amid Row Over Nupur Sharma's Remarks; India Conveys Stance

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Indian ambassador, Dr Deepak Mittal, over the remarks of ousted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed. The MOfA handed the Indian envoy an official note expressing Qatar’s 'total rejection and condemnation' of the remarks and demanded a 'public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India'.

"The State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world," the MOfA's statement read.

"Noting that the State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate," the official release from Doha added.

Ambassador conveys India's stance

In response to the statement issued by Qatar MOfA, the Indian Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the GoI. He also affirmed that India accords the highest respect to all religions and strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks.

"Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweet by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," said the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar.

He added, "These are the views of fringe elements. In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accord the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks."

A similar step has been taken by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, which has summoned the Indian Ambassador and has issued a note of protest against the 'insulting statements' of the Holy Prophet, as per Arab media reports.

Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal suspended

In a massive development, the BJP on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership for 6 years, in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence. BJP's Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal has also been suspended by the party, as per sources.

In a statement, Arun Singh, National General Secretary & Head Quarter Incharge of the BJP said that the party 'strongly denounces' insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The statement, however, refrained from mentioning Nupur Sharma or Naveen Jindal's name.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader called for a shutdown of the market on Friday in protest against the BJP leader's remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.