Qatari Foreign Minister Meets Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar In Doha Amid Delayed Peace Talks

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha on Tuesday. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the meeting was focused on recent political and security developments in Afghanistan. Mullah Baradar, who is in line to become the next Afghanistan president has left Qatar's Doha for Kandahar province in Afghanistan.

Met this morning in #Doha with a Taliban delegation and discussed the necessity of reaching a comprehensive political settlement that achieves a peaceful transfer of power, preserves the gains made by the Afghan people, and heightens the desired stability in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/QpySIDfP2w — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) August 17, 2021

Senior Taliban figures including Abdul Hakim, Shahabuddin Delawar, Mulla Fazil, Mulla Khairkhwa, and Salim Hanafi are accompanying Mulla Baradar on his trip to Kandahar.

It is to be noted that the top Talibani leader enjoys support from the government in Qatar. Presently, the peace talks in Doha have been delayed over the Taliban's 'unacceptable conditions', with continued suspense over the government formation in Afghanistan.

After ex-Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani's sudden departure from the country, his predecessor Hamid Karzai formed the Coordination Council to prevent further chaos and ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Besides Karzai, the body also comprises High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

They were set to travel to Doha on Tuesday. However, the three senior politicians have not arrived in the city yet. As per sources, the impasse is owing to "unacceptable conditions" imposed by the Taliban. Speculation is rife that the Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who was released from custody by Pakistan in 2018 is set to take over as the next Afghanistan president. So far, China, Pakistan, and Russia have given broad hints of recognizing the terror outfit's regime in the war-torn country.

Biden washes hands off Afghan crisis

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden, who drew flak for ramping up American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan paving way for the Taliban to gain ground, stood strong on his decision. Addressing the nation on Monday, Biden noted that the “vital interest” that the US had in Afghanistan was “preventing terrorist attack” and not “nation-building.”

Critics of Biden have accused him of pushing the innocent Afghan nationals under Taliban control. However, he said, “Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building.”

Afghanistan now stares at an uncertain future especially after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to reports. The insurgent groups regaining control of Kabul come nearly 20 years after relinquishing power in an American-led assault.

Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of Islamic law under which women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping and hanging are administered.