QUAD Condemns Shinzo Abe's Assassination, Recalls Him As 'transformative Leader'

The QUAD leaders expressed shock over the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot and killed while delivering a speech in Nara. In a statement on Friday, after Abe’s medical team said that the ex-Japan PM succumbed to the wounds of being shot twice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Abe as a “transformative leader”. The QUAD leaders acknowledged Abe’s “formative role” in founding the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in 2007.

PM Modi, Biden and Albanese said, “We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries.

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the QUAD partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our hearts are with the people of Japan — and Prime Minister Kishida— in this moment of grief. We will honor Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region”, they added.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot twice at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s upper house election. Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister passed away at the age of 67. Even though he left the Japanese PM’s office in 2020 citing health concerns, he never left the public eye and remained an influential personality in the country. The attacker, named Tetsuya Yamagami said he was dissatisfied with Abe and his intention was to kill. He used a handmade shotgun to assassinate the former Japanese PM.

‘I have lost a dear friend’: PM Modi on Abe’s demise

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note for his “very close friend”, Shinzo Abe who tragically died on Friday. Apart from announcing one day national mourning in India on July 9 as a gesture of respect to Shinzo Abe, PM Modi wrote a blog titled ‘My friend, Abe San’. The PM called Abe a “towering global statesman” and a "great champion of India-Japan friendship" besides being a great visionary.

PM Modi wrote, “Shinzo Abe - an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.”

“I first met him in 2007, during my visit to Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol,” he remembered.

शिंजो आबे जी के निधन से जापान और विश्व ने एक महान विजनरी व्यक्तित्व को खो दिया है। मैंने भी अपना एक बहुत करीबी दोस्त खोया है।

