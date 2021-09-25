QUAD Joint Statement: Indo-Pacific Ties, Infrastructure Boost, 5G Tech Remain Focus Points

Following the first in-person Quad Summit, leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States issued a joint statement informing discussions that were carried in the crucial summit. US President Joe Biden talked about 'democratic progress' between Quad countries while PM Modi spoke on the group's united efforts for the welfare of humanity. Meanwhile, Australia and Japan talked about "promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific".

QUAD joint statement - Key takeaways

Joe Biden's announcement ‘Quad fellowship’ for STEM career in US

In a highly-anticipated announcement for the students of the Quad member countries, US President Biden announced a new “fellowship” that would let them pursue higher studies and advanced degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — “STEM programmes” in the United States. The announcement was made on Friday during the first crucial in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

Quad infrastructure partnership

Launching new 'Quad infrastructure partnership,' the joint statement mentioned that the four countries will meet regularly to 'coordinate efforts, map the region’s infrastructure, regional needs and opportunities, technical assistance, empowering regional partners with evaluative tools, and to promote sustainable infrastructure development'. The statement also mentioned support to the 'G7’s infrastructure efforts' while 'looking forward to cooperating with like-minded partners, including with the EU'.

Indo-Pacific enhancement

The four countries have also assured to provide 'G20 Quality Infrastructure Investment Principles' and 'provide high-standards infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific'. "We also welcome the September 2021 EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," added the Quad joint statement. Pointing out that the Quad has already delivered nearly 79 million safe, effective, and quality-assured vaccine doses to countries in the Indo-Pacific as part of their commitments, the Quad leaders have further ensured expanded manufacturing for the Indo-Pacific and the world.

5G technology: United efforts to diversify

The four leaders have informed that they are advancing the deployment of secure, open, and transparent 5G and beyond-5G networks. The Quad countries will also work 'together to facilitate public-private cooperation and demonstrate in 2022'. A discussion regarding the 'scalability and cybersecurity of open, standards-based technology' also took place.

Cooperation with ASEAN countries

Reaffirming their 'strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality' the Quad leaders have also extended support to 'ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific'.

"We underscore our dedication towards working with ASEAN and its member states—the heart of the Indo-Pacific region—in practical and inclusive ways," reads the Quad joint statement.

