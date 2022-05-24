QUAD Launches Satellite-based Maritime Domain Awareness To Curb China's Illegal Fishing

Members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) on May 24 launched a new maritime domain awareness initiative-- the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). According to the joint statement released on the concluding day of the QUAD summit, the members of the bloc, in collaboration with their regional partners, will respond to humanitarian and natural disasters and combat illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific region.

Quad leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, & Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, issue a joint statement after convening the Quad Summit today, May 24. pic.twitter.com/8hb4N3TFNv — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

This satellite-based initiative has been launched primarily to counter the Chinese fishermen who conduct illegal fishing across the Indo-Pacific by turning off the transponders of their ships. However, Japan's PM Fumio Kishida had clarified earlier that the summit does not intend to target a nation but acknowledged the "grave concern" the QUAD members have shown over China "unilaterally changing the status quo in the East and South China Seas", the South China Morning Post reported.

Notably, the QUAD group, which was inactive for a decade, awakened in 2017 following the rise of China and its expansionist policy. The joint statement by the QUAD members- India, Japan, Australia and the US- without naming China said, "We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area, such as the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities". They also stated that the IPDMA will "promote stability and prosperity in our seas and oceans".

QUAD members agree to cooperate in space

The four countries have also agreed to cooperate in space and improve public access to Earth observation satellite data and applications. The summit also saw the establishment of the "Quad Partnership on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) in the Indo-Pacific" to effectively respond to disasters in the region. The summit concluded earlier today with leaders like US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Narendra Modi sharing the diplomatic table.

The leaders discussed a gamut of issues ranging from Ukraine-Russia conflict, COVID-19, cybersecurity, climate change and QUAD fellowship. Meanwhile, PM Modi informed that he is departing from Tokyo, the venue of the in-person quad summit.