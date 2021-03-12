QUAD Meet LIVE UPDATES: 4 State Heads To Hold In-person Meeting By 2021 End

Quick links:
White House releases statement on QUAD meet
Statement reads, "Our experts and senior officials will continue to meet regularly; our Foreign Ministers will converse often and meet at least once a year. At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021. The ambition of these engagements is fit to the moment. We are committed to leveraging our partnership to help the world’s most dynamic region respond to historic crisis, so that it may be the free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific we all seek."
On China & Myanmar, it reads, "We will continue to prioritize the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also confirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees. As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasize the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience."
Quad leaders had sympathetic views on eastern Ladakh issues which were discussed during the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit: Sources
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga tweets:
Earlier, we held the first Japan-US-Australia-India Summit. We agreed to continue discussions and cooperate on important issues, including measures against the new coronavirus. Regarding measures against the new corona, we will cooperate in various aspects such as vaccine support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region in the four countries.
I proposed and agreed with countries such as ASEAN toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also appealed for serious concerns about the situation in Myanmar and for strong opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo. He also emphasized the importance of immediate resolution of the abduction issue.
I think this meeting was a meeting that was able to take the four countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India to a new stage. We also agreed to hold a face-to-face summit meeting within the year. From now on, we will cooperate to produce ambitious and concrete results, mainly in the four countries.
先ほど、初めてとなる日米豪印首脳会議を行いました。— 菅 義偉 (@sugawitter) March 12, 2021
新型コロナウィルス対策をはじめ、重要課題について、議論を重ねて、協力をしていくことで一致をしました。
新型コロナ対策については、4カ国でインド太平洋地域の途上国などへのワクチン支援など、様々な局面で協力していきます。
Had fruitful discussions with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter at the 1st Quad Summit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021
Reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with our vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region.
"Myanmar was discussed with the current situation taken into account. PM Modi has advocated a constructive approach to be followed," says MEA.
MEA added, " This is not the last pandemic. QUAD recognises our efforts to make vaccines. PM Modi talked about global hood during his speech, other leaders too share PM's vision. US vaccines to be made in India."
PM Modi emphasised Quad is a partnership for global good. Today's summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda & vision. Focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccine, climate change and emerging tech: Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla on First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit pic.twitter.com/99IpsXGEp4— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said that India's role in vaccine diplomacy was appreciated by nations. He said, "We will create additional vaccine establishments. Four countries have agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities & capacities, logistics to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of COVID19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region. The target to produce a billion doses till the end of 2022."
Reminscing the origins in 2007 during the Tsunami, he thanked the leaders for their support."I do feel emotional about the development and I thank for the initiative. I wish cooperation for free and open Indo pacific and contribution for peace prosperity of the region. I look forward for a fruitful discussion today," said Suga.
"When nations engage together in partnership, much can be achieved. The Indo-pacific will be the future of 21st century. We must support international law, protest integrity and sovereignty of countries and uphold our values via QUAD. We will do our share of carrying the burden," said Morrisson.
PM Modi says, "I thank President Biden for this initiative. We're united by our democratic values & our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covers vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the QUAD a force for global good. I see this positive philosophy as part of Indian ideology of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. QUAD will remain important a pillar of stability in the region."
I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which regards the world as one family. We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values & promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/tzhjvcsfwb— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
I thank President Biden for this initiative. We're united by our democratic values & our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.— BJP (@BJP4India) March 12, 2021
Our agenda today covers vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the QUAD a force for global good.
- PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/v0MDjU5iiw