QUAD Nations Launch 'QUAD Cyber Challenge' To Enhance Cyber Security Across Indo-Pacific

In a bid to boost cyber security across their respective nations, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Aka: QUAD) comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia launched a public campaign dubbed the ‘QUAD Cyber Challenge’ on Wednesday. According to a press release by the National Security Council Secretariat, the initiative has invited internet users to participate in the challenge and practice "safe and responsible cyber habits". Participants have been invited from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The recently launched challenge is significant to QUAD’s continued efforts to bolster security and awareness in the cyber domain and further foster a resilient cyber ecosystem capable of benefitting economies and users. The official press release of the National Security Council Secretariat invites internet users “to join the Challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits.” Furthermore, it stated that the “Challenge reflects the continuing QUAD efforts to strengthen individuals' and communities' cyber security awareness and action, as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere.”

QUAD takes note of cyber attacks

The National Security Council Secretariat noted that Internet users around the globe get targeted by malicious cyber threats which hold the potential to cost trillions of dollars each year. This includes information compromise and sensitive, personal data theft. However, the council secretariat noted that “cyber-attacks can be guarded against by simple preventative measures.”

Notably, enabling enhanced identity checks, routinely installing security updates, using stronger and regularly changing passphrases, and knowledge on identification of common online scams, like phishing are all steps to ensure cyber security. Meanwhile, the QUAD Cyber Challenge provides basic information on cybersecurity and training for all users. The challenge will employ training for individuals, corporations, educational institutions and small businesses. The event will culminate in events during the week of April 10.

Meanwhile, the office of the National Cyber Coordinator is in charge of the conduct of the challenge in India. QUAD nations are making provisions to ensure access to the resources to enable informed decision-making. Cybersecurity and protection against cyber attacks is a key areas of concern for the QUAD nations. The QUAD countries have expressed their concern about the increasing threat of cyber attacks and the potential for these attacks to undermine national security and economic stability.