Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) senior foreign affairs officials from the United States, India, Australia and Japan met virtually on Wednesday (local time) to discuss their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs joined the meeting from the US, according to the official post by the US State Department. Additionally, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs had stressed that the "QUAD is strong and getting stronger"

The QUAD comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia and the latest meeting among the senior officials followed the reports suggesting that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had approached US President Joe Biden about visiting Tokyo for an in-person Quad summit. The senior officials from the QUAD nations discussed issues around the Indo-Pacific after the dialogue’s senior cyber group met in Sydney earlier this month.

Earlier this week, the QUAD senior Cyber Group met to discuss cybersecurity cooperation and also to boost the resilience of key infrastructure. White House later said in an official statement that the meeting was in line with the vision of QUAD leaders including Prime minister Narendra Modi, Australia PM Scott Morrison, Biden and Kishida. One of the shared goals of all four nations is a free, open and resilient Indi-pacific.

QUAD Senior Cyber Group met for two days

On March 25, the US National Security Council shared an image of all four officials from QUAD nations for two days in Sydney. It said that the officials convened for an in-person meeting to “strengthen our cybersecurity cooperation and bolster the resilience of our critical infrastructure at home”. US, India, Australia and Japan’s officials jointly acknowledged the necessity to improve cybersecurity particularly in supplying critical infrastructure's core functions of life, health, and livelihood.

It is pertinent to note here that amid the Russia-Ukraine war, QUAD leaders including PM Modi, Kishida, Biden, and Morrison held a virtual summit on March 3. The leaders, at the time, had discussed the developments in Ukraine with the Prime Minister emphasising the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

