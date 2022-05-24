QUAD Summit 2022: Japan's Fumio Kishida Welcomes PM Modi As Crucial Meet Kicks Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the venue of the second Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo. Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister kicked off his two-day visit to Japan and attend the Quad leaders summit with an aim of bolstering ties with the countries. The Quad nations including the United States, Australia, India and Japan are expected to discuss the developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

After touching down in Japan, PM Modi had even tweeted a photo of him being received by Japanese delegates at the Tokyo airport. He wrote, “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.” The Prime Minister had left for Japan on Sunday evening from India.

PM Modi in Tokyo

With a packed agenda, the Tokyo summit is the fourth interaction of Quad leaders since they first met virtually in March 2021. It was followed by an in-person summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and a virtual meeting in March 2022. Ahead of his departure for Japan, PM Modi had said on May 22, “I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.”

Additionally, PM Modi will also be holding bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. After meeting the Indian diaspora in Japan, PM Modi said, "A warm welcome by the Indian community, meetings with business leaders, IPEF launch and a vibrant community programme…sharing highlights from Day 1 of my Japan visit." IPEF is a joint initiative aimed to bring like-minded nations in areas such as clean energy, supply-chain resistance among others.

