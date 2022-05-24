PM Modi Talks Trade, Vaccines With Joe Biden; Says ‘India-US Partnership Is That Of Trust’

While in Japan to attend the fourth QUAD leaders meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden with POTUS pledging to make the US-India partnership among the “closest we have on earth”. Expressing confidence in both the countries, Biden said that there is “so much” that India and US “can and will do together”.

“Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to make the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth," said Biden at the bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting Biden, said the meeting was productive with wide-ranging discussions covering multiple aspects of India-USA ties including trade, investment, defence as well as people-to-people linkages.

Addressing the press, President Biden welcomed reaching an agreement for the United States Development Finance Corporation to continue the important work in India and support vaccine production. He said, “I'm pleased that we've reached an agreement for US Development Finance Corporation to continue this important work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives. I'm glad we're renewing the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program”.

Biden also said that he discussed Russia’s “brutal & non-justified" invasion of Ukraine with the Prime Minister. The US President noted that the engagement between the United States and India is going to continue consulting closely to determine how to mitigate the “negative effects”.

Biden said, “We also discussed ongoing effects of Russia's brutal & non-justified invasion of Ukraine & effect it has on the entire global world order. The US and India is going to continue to consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects”.

PM Modi hails ‘positive and useful QUAD Summit’

PM Modi and Biden held bilateral talks as they convened in Tokyo, Japan for the fourth QUAD leaders summit including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. PM Modi has already held a meeting with their Japanese counterpart and during the bilateral talks with Biden, the Indian Prime Minister hailed "positive and useful QUAD summit".

PM Modi said, “We took part together in a positive and useful QUAD Summit today. India & US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust. Our common interests and values have strengthened this bond of trust between our two countries”.

(Image: PIB/AP)