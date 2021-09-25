QUAD Summit Focused On Pak's Role In Afghanistan, Its Involvement In Terrorism: MEA

A day after US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, the QUAD leaders expressed concern over Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while speaking at a special briefing, informed that Pakistan’s role in the war-ravaged Afghan and its involvement in terrorism were among the issues discussed in the QUAD Summit and PM Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings. Responding to a question on Pakistan’s support to terrorism, Shringla said that Islamabad has really been in many senses instigator of some of the problems India is dealing with.

“Both in bilateral discussions and in Quad summit, there was a clear sense that more careful look, examination and monitoring Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism had to be kept and certainly whether it is Quad or other partners had to keep track to that factor, an important factor that sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whether it has really been in many sense instigator of some of the problems we are dealing with in our neighbourhood and beyond," Shringla said.

Separately, the Foreign Secretary added that PM Modi and Biden even expressed concern over Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan during their first in-person bilateral meet at the Oval Office in the White House. Shringla said that India and the United States underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghan. He said that there was a “clear concern” regarding Pakistan’s role in the war-torn country.

“I think there was clear concern in that regard on Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and their continuing for a certain approach that did not seem to be conducive to the international community expectations of what Afghanistan should be like,” he added.

US VP acknowledges Pak’s role in terrorism

Meanwhile, this comes after Shringla on Thursday informed that US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged Pakistan’s role in backing terror groups during her meeting with PM Modi. The Foreign Secretary revealed that Harris also agreed with the fact that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism. Moreover, she demanded strict action against the terror groups to ensure that there is no threat to the security of both India as well as the US.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla remarked, "The discussion covered a number of areas which included COVID-19, climate change and the issue of terrorism and of course, cooperation in the technology sector including cybersecurity, space, etc. In that context when the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan's role in that regard."

"She said that there were terror groups that were working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups do not impact US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and also the need to reign in and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorism," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)



