QUAD Summit: Leaders Aim At Fostering Peace In Indo-Pacific; To Discuss Global Security

Long-term strategic relations, promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, regional peace, and the implications of the Russian war are among the key issues expected to be discussed at the QUAD Summit on May 24 in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo. The members of the QUAD -- the US, Japan, Australia, and India -- will also deliberate on unifying commitment to a rules-based international order as China continues to escalate its aggressive propaganda in the South East Asian region. The grouping will also share mutual views on the global issues and share values of democracy, ANI reported.

The summit is taking place amid the growing influence of China over the free and inclusiveness of the Indo-Pacific trade route. Beijing's coercive practices against Taiwan and challenging the global vision of the Indo-Pacific also have worried global leaders, especially the QUAD as it poses a serious challenge to the democratic values of the countries.

QUAD to discuss sustainable infrastructure in the region

The 4-nation bloc, which is a "force for global good" has remained a strong advocate for climate action. The QUAD Infrastructure Coordination Group has discussed support for sustainable and demand-driven constructions in the Indo-Pacific region to relieve countries from unsustainable debts. Not just developmental infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is also expected to share India's perspective on the region and outline ways to bolster cooperation among the members on several platforms, including the supply-chain resilience.

Took part in the programme to launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will play a key role in furthering growth in the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/IbJ372I7SX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

The leaders will also comprehensively discuss the new Asia-Pacific investment initiative that US President Joe Biden unveiled on Monday in Japan. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is a "commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region on challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness in the 21st century," Biden said during the launch. The IPEF is understood to expand cooperation in areas of "high-standard approaches" like- technology, supply-chain resilience, digital trade, genomic surveillance, and more, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan had said.

QUAD leaders to share mutual concerns over the Russian war

Apart from enhancing mutual commitments and solidifying cooperation, the QUAD convention will also be a platform to share mutual concerns over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the implications of the war. Interestingly, unlike other members of the QUAD grouping, India has not yet deplored the Russian aggression but has pressed for cessation of violence to stop human suffering. New Delhi has underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy to peacefully resolve the issue. Also, this will be the first QUAD meeting for newly-elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese and all eyes are on what he brings to the table.

Today I am heading to Japan for the Quad Leaders’ Summit along with Foreign Minister @SenatorWong.



I am honoured to represent Australia at this important forum.



I look forward to meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/7X1AsPNeFS — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 23, 2022

This is the first QUAD meeting in 2022, the previous one was held in the virtual format in March 2021. Earlier in September 2021, Washington hosted an in-person QUAD conclave, where leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and approach to mitigate sporadic outbreaks and vaccine supplies. The QUAD announced a vaccine partnership last year to deliver 1 million vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific by 2022.

