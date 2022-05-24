Quad Summit: PM Modi Gifts US President Joe Biden Traditional 'Sanjhi Art' Piece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Quad Summit, gave United States of America President Joe Biden a special gift – 'Sanjhi Art' designed in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh as a goodwill gesture as he reaffirmed India's partnership with its ally nation. The leader also gifted a Gond Art painting to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a Wooden Handcarved box with Rogan Painting to the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The traditional art of stenciling and hand-cutting the designs on paper, Sanjhi, originated in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the legendary home of Lord Krishna. Traditionally motifs that express Lord Krishna's folklores are entrenched on the paper in stencils. These stencils are cut freehand using a scissor or a blade and the delicate Sanjhi is often held together by thin sheets of paper. The popular intricate Sanjhi Panel is based on theme of Thakurani Ghat from Mathura.

India's most admired, and distinguished tribal art form gifted by PM Modi to QUAD leaders

'Gond' painting, the term derived from ‘Kond’ or the ‘green mountain,’ is one of the most admired tribal art forms that is designed using dots and lines in abstract form. The art, that widely embraces Gonds community homes, is designed using vibrant hues and shades with natural materials such as tree leaves, cow dung, limestone powder, charcoal, soil of various shades, plant sap, mud, etc. It resembles the Aboriginal art of Australia that includes rock painting, dot painting, rock engravings, bark painting, carvings, sculptures, and weaving and string art. These paintings were traditionally carved on rock walls, as well as ceremonial articles.

Rogan painting, meanwhile, is the art of cloth printing using the boiled oil and vegetable dyes which are designed in the Kutch District of Gujarat. ‘Rogan’ term finds its origin in the Persian language and means varnish or oil. The artistic creation is impressed on a fabric using a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). While the art form lost prominence in the late 20th century, only one family is known to still keep the craftsmanship and rich tradition alive.

During his visit to India in March this year, Prime Minister Modi similarly gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida 'Krishna Pankhi', a sandalwood artefact that displayed Lord Krishna's postures. The 'Pankhi' donned a hand-carved peacock figure, the national bird of India, and other intricate carvings symbolic of compassion. The sandalwood art with distinctive fragrance is prevalent in the forests of southern parts of India.