After holding their first in-person QUAD meeting, leaders of the United States, Australia, India and Japan released a joint statement and recommitted their partnership for the security and prosperity of a free and open Indo-pacific. The leaders stated that the cooperation between the four remained unflushed since their last meeting 6 months ago, which had been held virtually amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

"Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the joint statement read.

QUAD highlights COVID relief work

Detailing their progress since their first meeting, the countries noted that their partnership on COVID-19 response and relief marked a historic new focus for QUAD. "We launched the Quad Vaccine Experts Group, comprised of top experts from our respective governments, charged with building strong ties and better aligning our plans to support Indo-Pacific health security and COVID-19 response," the statement read.

In addition to doses financed through COVAX, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States pledged more than 1.2 billion doses globally of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, it noted. So far, it had delivered nearly 79 million vaccine doses to countries in the Indo-Pacific, the statement revealed.

Apart from their work related to the COVID-19 crisis, the QUAD leaders noted that they had established their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies such as 5G and beyond-5G networks and would work together to facilitate cybersecurity of open, standards-based technology.

QUAD to expand cooperation in Space sector, cyber network

Going forward, the four nations vowed to meet regularly to tap into the cyberspace and space sector as well."Today, we begin new cooperation in cyber space and pledge to work together to combat cyber threats, promote resilience, and secure our critical infrastructure. In space we will identify new collaboration opportunities and share satellite data," they said. The four nations also announced a new Quad Fellowship for educational and people-to-people cooperation.

Stressing on the instabilities in South Asia, QUAD vowed to closely coordinate diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan. "We reaffirm that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterate the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan," the joint statement said.

Apart from these areas, the countries also stressed on working together for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, restoration of democracy in Myanmar and other challenges in the region. "At a time that tests us all, our commitment to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific is firm, and our vision for this partnership remains ambitious and far-reaching. With steadfast cooperation, we rise to meet this moment, together," their statement concluded.