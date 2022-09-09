Queen Elizabeth II Death: Landmarks Across World Honour Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, 8 September. All four of her children travelled to Balmoral to be by her side as she breathed her last. Buckingham Palace in a statement said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." As the British monarch passed away, condolences poured in from around the world. Landmarks around the world have paid tribute to Queen following her death.

The Union flag on Buckingham Palace in London was lowered after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil lit up in red, blue and white to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, red, blue and white are the colours of the United Kingdom's national flag.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the US. Capitol to be flown at half-staff after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. In the above picture, the US flag flies at half-staff over the US Capitol to honour the Queen.

The Empire State Building in the United States lit up in purple and silver to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The official Twitter handle of The Empire Building in the tweet said, "Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

Glittering in purple and silver for Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/WFfV68UduY — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 9, 2022

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at midnight to pay tribute to the British monarch following her death. The official Twitter handle of the Eiffel Tower in a tweet announced, "In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tonight, I will turn my lights off at midnight."

En hommage à Sa Majesté la Reine Élizabeth II, je ne scintillerai pas et je m'éteindrai, à minuit, ce soir.#QueenElizabeth — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) September 8, 2022

The London Eye also announced that it would dim its lights from sunset. In a statement, the landmark's Twitter account said, "The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance. In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening." It further said that they expressed gratitude for the work of the British monarch. In the statement, the London Eye said, "We give thanks for the extraordinary life and work of Her Majesty the Queen - her decades of devoted service to her country will remain an inspiration to us all."

US President Joe Biden announced that the flag of America will be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds. In addition, Biden announced that the flag will be flown at half-staff at military posts and naval stations of the government in the District of Columbia and throughout the nation until sunset. Furthermore, the US President said that the US flag will be flown at half-mast at all its embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

As a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, the Canadian flag flies at half-staff over the Canadian Embassy in Washington.

