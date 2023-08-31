'Quite A Scene!': Millions Of 'angry' Bees Take Over Street In Canada

A bee catastrophe unfolded in the Canadian town of Burlington on Wednesday morning as the truck carrying bee crates spilt up set free five million bees onto a road prompting the Canadian police to warn the drivers to shut their vehicle windows. The bee crates had gotten loose in the truck and spilt on the Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, west of the Capital Toronto around 6 a.m. local time.

A crew of emergency apiarists were called in as Halton Regional Police was informed about the incident. It turned into “quite the scene,” Constable Ryan Anderson was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Commuters were advised to exercise caution and roll up their windshields to avoid the bee stings, said the police, adding that "hordes of angry bees" flew all across the road. The incident also sparked a debate online about the health and well-being of the bees which are a potential indicator of the salutary environment.

Beekeeper Mike Osborne uses his hand to look for the queen bee as he removes bees from a car after the accident. Credit: AP/The Canadian Press

The bee population has been plummeting in Canada with some species nearing extinction. Bee colonies have also been facing potential die-offs causing concerns among the environmentalists and bee activists. Sheila Colla, a professor in the faculty of environmental and urban change at York University who studies wild bees, told Star that the prominent threat to the bees is the diseases that are spread from the managed bees. The pathogens mostly thrive in closely packed colonies.

The bee keepers return the bees into the crates after they fell from the truck. Credit: AP

Thanks to the bee keepers who have arrived on scene to assist with the cleanup. Much appreciated.

We ask residents continue to avoid the area as the cleanup is expected to take some time. https://t.co/vfQraOriAe — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 30, 2023

“You would never have five million bees all together in nature like that,” Colla told the paper, slamming the humongous amount of bees that were contained in the crates on the truck. “The potential for disease transfer is ridiculous," she continued.

Bee keeper Tyler Trute collecting the bees to put them back in the crate. Credit: AP

Environmentalist Colla questioned the huge number of bees that the police said were spilled in Burlington. “Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” Constable Anderson reportedly informed, adding that the "initial beekeeper that was on scene was also apparently stung a few times.” The police scrambled to warn pedestrians to avoid the area, the Constable stressed. Dozens of beekeepers got in touch with the cops to help contain the bees that swarmed on the highway.

Bee keepers Terry Faloney and Tyler Trute remove the bees from the car. Credit: AP

'Not the beginning of a horror movie'

“I want people to like take a breath and realize that this is not the beginning of a horror movie,” the bee breeder on the scene Luc Peters told Star, as he scooped the bees in his hands and transferred them into the crates. “This should not affect anybody other than the ones that are in that direct area," Peters added, estimating that only 2 million bees were flying around, representing about 20 to 30 colonies, much less than what the police had cited.

Driver of the bee truck, Triston Jameson walks with the owner of the bee Alexander Haley. Credit: AP

The scene was mostly cleared by 10 a.m., the Halton police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking the beekeepers for the assistance. Most of the total five million bees were collected safely inside the crates that were hauled in the truck, the police said. Authorities waited for some of the bees to return to crates on their own, leaving them open on the road and deciding to collect them later.