Race To The Top: Key Highlights Of This Year's Thailand General Elections

As the vote-counting process in the Thai General Election 2023 commences, the Pheu Thai Party under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra is taking the lead in the early stages. The Thailand Election Commission began counting votes after the voting in the general election concluded at 5 pm (local time) on Sunday. At the time of writing this article, the country’s Pheu Thai Party, which was founded by the former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is leading the race with 109 MPs predicted to win in their respective constituency. On Sunday, millions of Thais headed to the polls for the general election. Opposition parties including Pheu Thai were predicted to be frontrunners after there was growing frustration over the military’s stranglehold on the country’s political and economic spheres.

Coming in the second spot is Thai’s ‘Moving Forward Party,’ which was initially leading the polls. The 2023 election becomes significant since it is the first election following the youth-led mass pro-democracy protests in 2020 and the second since a military coup occurred in the country in 2014. After the election commission began the counting, the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat stated that he is willing to form a coalition with the Pheu Thai Party which will enable both parties to rise in power, Bangkok Post reported. Limjaroenrat made these assertions after he stated that the coalition between the two parties will have enough to form the next government.

A Thai officer shows a ballot during vote counting at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Image Credit: AP

“This is a positive sign,” he asserted in a press conference on Saturday. “It’s time for Thailand to change,” he added. “A collaboration of the (former) opposition parties is the perfect way to deal with the challenges the country faces. We will change Thailand together,” the MFP leader suggested. According to CNN, around 50 million Thai turned out to elect 500 members to the House of Representatives in the country’s bicameral system. The stakes are high for the opposition party since the Junta-era constitution gives the establishment-dominated upper house a major say in who can ultimately form a government. Here’s a look at all you need to know about the intense Thai elections.

The key players

Thailand's politics can be divided into two political segments, the conservatives and the progressives. The conservatives are the ones who are more aligned with the powerful Thai military, monarchy and the country’s ruling elites. The conservatives have a stronghold in the country’s capital Bangkok. On the other hand, the progressive segment comprises populist opposition parties that are campaigning for democratic reforms and getting out of the clutches of the Thai military. Here’s a look at the key players in the Thai elections

Pheu Thai - Topping the current counting is the Pheu Thai party which was founded by the country’s Shinawatra family. The controversial political clan was founded by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Both Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck ruled the country when their respective governments were ousted by a military coup. In the 2023 elections, the party is fielding three candidates out of which two remain prominent. Within the party, it is Shinawatra’s 36-year-old daughter Paetongtarn who is deemed as a front-runner to assume the office of the PM. The daughter of the political veteran entered mainstream politics three years ago but presented herself as the leader of the new generation. “I think people need change of course, they will come out no matter the weather; they are out and they want to use their rights,” Paetongtarn told reporters after she voted on Sunday. “I think everyone should notice this and it is very important for them,” she added as per the report by CNN. Also in the mix is the 59-year-old Srettha Thavisin, an old real-estate tycoon who pledged to deal with income inequality if he comes to power.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of the prime minister candidates from Pheu Thai Party, casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Image Credit: AP

Move Forward party - Currently second in the race, the Move Forward party is also significantly popular among young Thais. Heading the party is 42-year-old, Pita Limjaroenrat who is a Harvard alumni with a background in business.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat poses as he casts his vote during a general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Image Credit: AP

United Thai Nations Party - Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is contesting the 2023 elections with a new political party, The United Thai Nations. The retired army chief spearheaded the 2014 military coup and continued to stay in power for the past nine years. In the 2019 election, Prayut did not win the election, however, he managed to form a coalition government.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives to cast his vote during a general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Image Credit: AP

What comes next?

The head of the biggest party not necessarily forms the government; the upper house of the Thai parliament has a major say in the decision. Things become complicated since the upper house is dominated by the conservative establishment and is heavily inclined towards the Thai military. The party winning at least 25 seats can nominate their candidate for the office of the Thai Prime Minister. These candidates will go on the vote with the whole 750-seat bicameral legislature voting. The 250-seat senate, chosen completely by the military, is likely to vote for a pro-military party. Hence, the candidates from the opposition parties have to gain more than 375 votes to be the next Thai PM. Given the intense race to the top, a coalition government can turn out to be the best probability for the opposition to come to power. With counting concluding by midnight, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as the front-runner in the intense Thai elections of 2023.

Voters check candidates' information at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Image Credit: AP