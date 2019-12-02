Argentine Diplomat Rafael Grossi To Be Director-general Of UN 's Nuclear Watchdog IAEA

Amid growing crisis over Iran's nuclear program, Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi is set to be the new director-general of the UN's nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Grossi earlier served as Argentina's ambassador to the IAEA and was the agency's first leader from Latin America. Between 2010 and 2013, Grossi held high-level posts in IAEA which had brought him into contact with Iranian officials at a time when international negotiations over Iran's nuclear activities were intensifying.

Responding to Grossi's new position, former French ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud told media that he will able to draw on solid experience in proliferation matters. Nicoullaud added that Grossi has a very high caliber and comes from an important country in the nuclear field. Grossi is expected to bring "a lot of energy and innovation" to the post, with a particular focus on pushing gender parity within the agency and promoting the role of nuclear energy in fighting climate change, said another Vienna-based diplomat. The Argentine diplomat will succeed Yukiya Amano, who died in July at the age of 72 and was in the post since 2009. Grossi has stressed his belief in the importance of the agency's impartiality, although there are claims of the US lobby.

Iran's dispute with IAEA

Grossi takes charge at a time when the IAEA is charged with monitoring the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which is on verge of collapse. Diplomats from Iran, UK, France, Germany, China, and Russia, will gather in Vienna on Friday to discuss the deal. Iran has taken a series of measures breaking limits on its nuclear activities laid down in the deal since May, including on the amount and the enrichment level of its uranium stockpile.

Iran explained that it is taking such measures as a result of the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and subsequent re-imposition of sanctions, which have placed a huge strain on the Iranian economy. The country plans to announce its uranium enrichment level in January when the deal proceeds. The Iranians are simply running out of measures that are easy to reverse and non-controversial said Ali Vaez from the International Crisis Group adding that they are at a point of collapse which could happen in a matter of weeks.

Vaez adds that the automatic resumption of UN sanctions on Iran is very likely as the country will move to breach the deal pushing the European signatories to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism. Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association has quoted that the return of those sanctions would mark the death blow of the agreement. Vaez said that the UN will have a major non-proliferation crisis as the Russians and the Chinese have already declared they would not recognize the return of sanctions. At the same time, the scenario would leave the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), others told media.

Besides this, there are other points of friction between Iran and the IAEA. The IAEA has asked Iran to provide explanations for the presence of uranium particles at an undeclared site it took samples from in the spring. Diplomatic sources had previously said the agency asked Iran about a site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, where Israel has alleged secret atomic activity in the past. Moreover, an IAEA inspector was briefly prevented from leaving Iran after triggering a security alarm in October. Though she was allowed to return, the treatment to her has been condemned by IAEA. Tehran had received little support in the matter, even from countries that normally do sympathize with Iran, said another official to media.

(With inputs from agencies)

