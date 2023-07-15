Rains, Landslides & Floods Wreak Havoc In South Korea; Seven Killed & Several Missing

Heavy rainfall over a span of two days in South Korea resulted in the loss of at least seven lives and the disappearance of two individuals due to landslides and floods. Furthermore, earlier in the day, eight people became trapped as a result of landslides occurring in central regions.

As per a report by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, torrential downpours triggered landslides that resulted in the burial of houses in two central towns on Saturday, claiming the lives of three individuals. The report further states that two additional people were found dead in separate incidents related to landslides on the same day. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives on Friday in the central city of Nonsan due to a building collapse caused by landslides.

According to the report, on Saturday, two individuals were reported missing as a result of flooding in their village located in the central town of Yecheon. Additionally, the report mentioned that five people sustained injuries in accidents caused by landslides, which included a train derailment, occurring on both Friday and Saturday.

South Korea has been experiencing relentless heavy rainfall since July 9. The report from the Ministry indicated that approximately 1,570 individuals were compelled to evacuate due to the rainfall, and numerous households have been without electricity for several days.

The weather agency of South Korea stated that certain areas of the country can anticipate continued heavy rains until Sunday.

Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo orders evacuations

According to Yonhap, over 1,000 individuals in various locations throughout South Korea had to evacuate their residences and find temporary shelter on Saturday. Additionally, approximately 8,300 households in four provinces are currently facing power outages.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed authorities to evacuate individuals residing in areas prone to landslides and to initiate rescue operations, as reported by the South Korean news agency.

In 2022, Seoul, the capital of South Korea, experienced unprecedented heavy rainfall that resulted in homes, roads, and subways being flooded. Tragically, at least nine individuals lost their lives as a consequence.