Raisi Speaks To Macron, Calls US Anti-Iran Sanctions 'detrimental To Global Economy'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has asserted the sanctions imposed by the US on Tehran are "detrimental to the global economy, particularly Europe." Raisi underscored that Iran has made 'significant growth' in its political and economic cooperation with various countries of the world, according to the statement released on Iran President's website. He made the remarks in a 120-minute telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, July 23.

In his telephonic conversation, Raisi condemned the 'non-constructive' actions of US and European nations. He called the issuance of resolution in the International Atomic Energy Agency "a crisis-making action targeted at pressurising Iran, "which undermined political trust." During the telephonic conversation, Macron and Raisi discussed ways to strengthen the ties between France and Iran. Furthermore, the two leaders discussed issues related to regional and international developments, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the security of food as well as energy. He underlined that reaching the agreement relies on the resolution of "safeguard issues and the provision of necessary guarantees," which includes the economic interests of Iran, according to the statement released on Iran President's website.

Macron calls for reviving of 2015 nuclear deal

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi that returning to the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement is "still possible," according to the statement released by Elysee Palace. Macron called for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal at the earliest. The French President expressed disappointment over the lack of talks after the suspension of the negotiations in Vienna. He called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to make a "clear choice" on the agreement and work towards the implementation of commitments made by Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also called for the release of four French nationals who have been "arbitrarily detained" in Iran.

Iran expresses willingness to hold indirect talks with US

Earlier on June 30, Iran expressed willingness to hold indirect talks with the US to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran's UN Ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi told the UN Security Council that Tehran is "ready to engage constructively again" to reach an agreement, according to AP. He said that the US needs to act "realistically" and demonstrate its intention to implement the obligations. Ravanchi made the remarks a day after the indirect talks between Iran and US in Qatar. Ravanchi called the indirect talks between US and Iran "serious and positive" and added that Iran will contact the European Union negotiators for the next rounds of talks, as per the AP report. Notably, former US President Donald Trump moved America out of the JCPOA in 2018. The Biden administration has now started making efforts to revive the deal with Iran.

