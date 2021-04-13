Raisina Dialogue: EAM Jaishankar Backs Equal Access To Vaccine, Says 'world Is One Family'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 13 at Raisina Dialogue 2021 laid emphasis on the world being “one family” and said that India was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the world even before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the globe. EAM said, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is an outlook — The world is one family. As an outlook, the world is important to India, and India is important to the world. Importantly, being good today is also means being smart.”

Jaishankar said, “Even before the pandemic, India has been providing humanitarian assistance, disaster resistance to all. We have demonstrated in a practical manner, our belief that the world is a family...India's ability to make vaccines is a result of international cooperation. International cooperation is not a one way street- where we give to others and short change ourselves.”

“For small countries, it is not just the ability to buy, but also the wherewithal to access markets. Access To Vaccine The big debates around globalisation are ‘equity’ and ‘fairness’... Those who are truly committed to globalisation will demonstrate through their actions that are equitable, that no one gets left behind,” he added.

EAM on ‘South-south cooperation’

Further laying emphasis on ‘South-South cooperation’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar said that as globalisation increases, it is also important for leaders to change the “fancy words into practical initiatives.” He said that the same kind of cooperation has been achieved between India and Africa and Asia by enabling a nation to use its ‘human capability.’

Jaishankar said, “For India, under PM Modi, South-South cooperation has been achieved with Africa and Asia. It may seem less in terms of value but a lot of what India is trying to do is to help ‘enable’ a country to use its human capability.”

“Today, India is a laboratory, an example, an additional capability, and we hope — a good partner. We must tell our own stories effectively, so people can understand the impact of our efforts,” he added.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual geopolitical event that is co-organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). It is basically designed to explore the prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia’s integration with the rest of the world.

Image credits: @RaisinaDialogue/Twitter/PTI